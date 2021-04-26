Former Anne Arundel executive, now head of Maryland opioid center, tours addictions home in Bowie

With more than 25 years of service, the Champ House in Bowie has never seen the number of recovering patients as they have during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The distinctive home, with a geometric dome perched on a hill overlooking Route 197, is a transitional house for men recovering from addiction of all kinds — cocaine, alcohol and opioids. It was founded by Paul “Champ” Champagne in 1993.
Steve Clark, has been going to the facility since 1999. Now its executive director, he said they are typically full but since the pandemic, they have had a waiting list. Clark went through the program himself at the suggestion of his wife.
The house has 16 men recovering from addictions and they typically stay for three-nine months, going through the 12 step program, Clark said. When one or two patients leave, another three or four want to join.
“We bring them here to help them get work and back into society,” He said. “The pandemic has made a difference, people suffering from addiction with nothing to do rely on the drugs and it kills.”
Clark said anyone with addictions can come to the facility, from lawyers to trash truck drivers have come through the program.
“It can be stressful running this place, but it feels good that we are saving lives and that is all we are trying to do,” Clark said.
The Champ House works with local colleges to help students with social service degrees, the schools include Bowie State University, the University of Maryland, Prince George’s Community College, Anne Arundel Community College and Delaware State University.
There were a total of 2025 unintentional intoxication deaths involving all types of drugs and alcohol in Maryland in the first through third calendar quarters of 2020. The 119 total opioid-related fatalities in 2020 reported in Prince George’s County represent an increase of 54 from 2019, according to Opioid Operational Command Center’s report.
Steve Schuh, executive director of the Maryland Opioid Operational Command Center, visited the Champ House on Monday to tour the facility with Todd Turner, Prince George’s County Council member from District 4 ,and Dr. Ernest Carter, county health officer.
“COVID-19 has made life harder for everyone in our state but especially people with substance use disorder and the pandemic has disconnected them from their support systems and counselors,” said Schuh, a former Anne Arundel County executive. “The year 2020 was the worst year in Maryland history for fatal overdoses with over 2,000 people dying.”
Schuh said places like Champ house provide support to people with addictions is important.
“There is hope out there and places like this show it,” he added.
Schuh said Gov. Larry Hogan has made it easy as possible to get help in the state by calling 211 and press 1, Then a trained operator will be there to assist.
“Hogan declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency in 2017 and created the command center,” Schuh said. “Everyone knows the governor has set this crisis as a top priority in the state.”
On his first visit to the house, Carter said this place is important and wants to grow more facilities like it around the county.
“We are going to help as many people as we can and places like that help that mission,” Carter added.
Del. Geraldine Valentino-Smith, D-Bowie, also toured the facility. She has been an instrumental part of renovations over the years at the Champ House, according to Clark.
Valentino-Smith grew up in Bowie and remembers driving past this house over the years.
“Knowing and watching the evolution of this property to see them help men recover from addiction is something we need more in other jurisdictions,” Valentino-Smith said. “This house is a part of my heart and passion.”
Valentino-Smith said the pandemic has shown that there is exasperation in disparity outcomes in the minority communities and in people with addictions.
“It was important to dedicate resources before the pandemic and now it is even more important to proportionately dedicate resources to the communities that most need it,” Valentino-Smith said.