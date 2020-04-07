City of Bowie schedules virtual town hall Tuesday; Council meets virtually

Tuesday evening the City of Bowie will host a virtual town hall with Mayor Tim Adams, Board of Education member Raaheela Ahmed, Rep. Steny Hoyer, County Council Chair Todd Turner and state representatives to brief the public on their response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Greater Bowie Chamber of Commerce, Bowie Business Innovation Center, Maryland Department of Labor and others will be on hand to discuss business.
There are three ways to watch: people can register for it as a webinar at bit.ly/BowieTownHall, watch online at www.cityofbowie.org/viewmeetings or watch on Comcast channels 71 & 996/Verizon channel 10. Questions can be submitted in advance to publicinfo@cityofbowie.org. The event will be streamed from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 7.
During its meeting Monday evening the Bowie City Council approved a contract allowing Washington Gas to supply natural gas for the new city ice arena and, as it has in the past, the cold sports complex had officials disagreeing.
Argument over the ice arena isn’t unusual, but the format of Monday’s meeting was. Due to the pandemic, the meeting was held almost entirely remotely, with the city clerk, city attorney and other staffers working from home to advise council members, most of whom were also at home. City manager Al Lott, Councilman Dufour Woolfley and Councilman Henri Gardner were in council chambers.
Resolution R-20-20 asked the council to waive bidding requirements and approve a contract with Washington Gas to provide service, including installation of a new line, for the new ice arena. Washington Gas is the only supplier available in the area, according to city staff, and they estimated the work would cost $497,617.
Councilman Henri Gardner made the motion to approve the contract.
“I think it’s fair to staff, fair to the contractor and definitely fair to the residents to put this to rest and go ahead and build,” Gardner said.
Council member Dufour Woolfley and Mayor Tim Adams voted against the resolution, and Mayor Pro Tem Adrian Boafo abstained. Woolfley said he thinks the new City Council elected in November should revisit the issue, saying there isn’t certainty that it is the best thing for the community as a whole.
City manager Al Lott said that construction, including construction of the rink, is considered an essential activity and will continue. The money for the contract will come from the city’s Capital Improvement Program.
In other business, consideration of renaming a portion of Excalibur Way for former Mayor Fred Robinson was tabled indefinitely due to the pandemic.
“It’s just not the climate right now,” Gardner said.