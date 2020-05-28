Bowie City Council discusses new health officer position, approves city budget

The Bowie City Council approved a $66 million Fiscal 2021 budget Wednesday night during a special council meeting, in which it also increased the the custodial fee for room rentals in Bowie City Hall or the Kenhill Center and approved an ordinance that would allow them to appoint a public health officer.
The custodial fee will increase from $30 an hour to $50 an hour in response to the global pandemic, as staff anticipate spending more to clean up after users.
Finance Director Byron Matthews said they don’t expect the city’s revenue to change significantly as a result of the increased fee.
The council also approved an ordinance that would allow them to appoint a Bowie Public Health Officer who would be a medical doctor, and who would have code enforcement power. But what that person’s compensation would be, and the scope of their role, is still being discussed by the council.
Mayor Tim Adams said the City of Laurel has been successful with a volunteer public health officer, and he would like to follow that model. The Public Health Officer could talk to larger governments about the medical perspective in Bowie, he said.
“We want to be as proactive as we can for the citizens,” Adams said.
The council hasn’t decided if the position would be paid; any compensation would require another ordinance.
At-large Councilwoman Ingrid Harrison said the service would just duplicate what is already being done by the state and the county.
“I don’t believe this is something we need at this time, and taxpayer dollars are already being sent to the county for a public health officer, as well as the state,” she said.
District 1 Councilman Michael Estève said they have received a number of complaints over the years about assisted living homes in the city, including about residents wandering from the properties.
“We have a very serious problem that goes beyond anecdote,” he said. “It warrants, if we have the ability, to make sure there is appropriate oversight.”
The council did not have a public comment period during the special council meeting; hearings for the budget were held April 13 and May 4, according to the city clerk.