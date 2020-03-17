Bowie council meets amid coronavirus pandemic, chambers closed to the public

The public was not allowed to attend Monday’s Bowie City Council meeting, part of a number of changes to city operations announced by officials as they continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision to close the meeting to the public, in-person, was made following Gov. Larry Hogan’s prohibition of gatherings of more than 50 people, and his order closing restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters at 5 p.m. Monday.
The meeting was streamed online, and officials offered new avenues to submit public comments such as text messages or videos. Only one text was received.
Mayor Pro Tem Adrian Boafo was absent because he has a sore throat and did not want to share any potential illness or virus, he said in an email. The city manager, city clerk and other top officials were also at the meeting, advising the council as usual.
“We’re not going to do any of the presentations, as we don’t have anyone present here,” Mayor Tim Adams said at the start of the meeting.
City manager Al Lott told the council 41 of the city’s 400 employees are able to telework, but the remainder cannot do their jobs remotely.
Lott said the city’s emergency operations center is partially active. City Hall was closed to the public starting at 5 p.m. Monday. The senior center, Kenhill Center, ice arena, city gym and historic properties are closed; city parks are open. The Bowie Police Department’s lobby is locked, but people can enter a small vestibule at the entrance to the station and use an intercom to talk with workers in the communications center.
Public Works Director George Stephanos presented information on possible changes to the city’s rules surrounding traffic calming devices, and a public hearing on the changes was held, though no one testified.
The meeting took about 30 minutes to complete. Clerk Awilda Hernandez said the agenda had not been amended prior to Monday, it was just already set to be a short meeting.
“Bowie, our best days are still ahead of us and we will make it through this together,” Adams said.