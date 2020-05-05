Bowie City Council keeps tax rate flat, waives rent for food pantry during coronavirus pandemic

The Bowie City Council finished its business at exactly midnight.
The four-hour meeting opened Monday with nearly two hours of public comment, much of it focused on the new ice arena facility and what multiple residents referred to as a proposed property tax increase by the City Council. However, no such increase was proposed.
The city manager suggested, and the council agreed, that the city’s property tax rate should stay flat at 40 cents per $100 assessed value in fiscal 2021, which starts July 1.
The city’s tax base has grown by 3.5%, and therefore officials could charge only 38.65 cents per $100 of assessed value in fiscal 2021 and bring in the same amount of cash as they did in fiscal 2020, with the 40-cent rate. That 38.65-cent rate is what is known as the Constant Yield Tax Rate.
The property tax rate in fiscal 2021 will be 40 cents, which isn’t more than this year, its just more than the Constant Yield Tax Rate. Under the state’s Constant Yield Tax Rate law, they can’t set a rate that exceeds that 38.65 cents for fiscal 2021 until they advertise that they’re doing so — and that advertisement is what caused confusion, city staff explained.
It is the type of distinction that might have been addressed early during an in-person public comment session, perhaps by a remark between speakers. But in the socially distant Bowie City Council meetings every comment is submitted in advance and read aloud into the record by City Clerk Awilda Hernandez. She read 47 comments Monday night.
In addition to the tax rate, public comment focused on the new two-sheet ice rink under construction on Church Road and a proposal discussed April 20 to partner with Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission to put a multi-use surface over one sheet for part of the year. Mayor Tim Adams said they will discuss the ice arena at the next regular meeting May 18.
Bowie City Council also waived rent for the Bowie Interfaith Food Pantry, which is located at the Kenhill Center, for the duration of the state’s coronavirus emergency.
The council voted to direct city staff to spend no more than $3,000 to buy meals for employees at the Larkin Chase Care and Rehabilitation Center, an assisted living facility that is among the hardest hit in the state. Figures released by the state show that nine residents have died at Larkin, and there are 60 COVID-19 cases among residents and 17 among staff.