Bowie City Council recommends Prince George’s County approval of 3-story addition to ezStorage facility

The Bowie City Council voted unanimously Monday to recommend the Prince George’s County Council approve the site plan of an ezStorage facility on Gallant Fox Lane.
The facility would add a 3-story, 48,708-square-foot addition, adding 478 units, to its already existing storage facility, if approved by the county.
The city’s Department of Planning and Community Development staff had two recommendations for the facility: send information to county planning board if any green building techniques will be used and update lighting fixtures on all light poles and mount new lights on the buildings.
At the Monday City Council meeting, Mayor Tim Adams also congratulated the Bowie City Police Department on The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) accreditation. The department was accredited on Nov. 13.
The initial accreditation period is three years long. During this timeframe, the Bowie Police Department must submit reports annually that document continuing compliance with applicable standards. Re-accreditation occurs every four years with yearly assessments, according to the city website.
A few goals for this accreditation is to help the community relationship with the department and establish fair and nondiscriminatory personnel practices.
The Bowie Police Department will be better able to defend itself against lawsuits and citizen complaints due to the accreditation, the city website states. Many agencies report a decline in legal actions against them once they become accredited, according to city website.
Community policing is a focus in this accreditation and empowers police and citizens to work together to help prevent and control crime.
“We are extremely proud of the police department and every individual involved in the accomplishment,” Adams said. “It kind of gives them a gold star and I thank them for their hard work of getting this accreditation.”
City Manager Alfred Lott added, “They worked tirelessly and adjusted their operations to align with CALEA standards and they raise their standards. They did an outstanding job and less than 5% of police departments in this area have accreditations.”