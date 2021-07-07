Bowie City Council awards contract to create an economic development strategy and action plan

The City of Bowie unanimously approved a contract for a Baltimore-based institute to create an economic development strategy and action plan during Tuesday’s in-person meeting, the first in over a year.
Twelve proposals were received since March 31 and a five-person cross-departmental staff team considered the expertise and experience of each firm and their successful completion of similar projects. The three teams judged best in the evaluation were further interviewed by the assistant city manager, the planning director, and the economic development director.
The contract was awarded to the University of Baltimore Jacob France Institute, in the amount of $99,619.
The highest bid received was from Matrix Design Group Inc., with $124,800 and the lowest was Sage Policy Group with $47,000. At-Large councilwoman, Ingrid Harrison asked why there were big differences.
Economic Development Director John Henry King answered, “There were two components, some of the larger consulting firms had higher prices to reflect their overhead. Many of them weren’t near us, so that cost factored in travel and they charge a higher hourly rate. The lower cost didn’t provide all the information we felt it necessary to give us a truly useful strategy and action plan.”
The University of Baltimore Jacob France Institute did the last strategy and action plan for the city in 2000, King said. They also are currently updating a plan for Prince George’s County.
King believes the city will be receiving the plan in early January.
Henri Gardner, At-Large Councilmember was concerned that The University of Baltimore Jacob France Institute won’t come with a new perspective since they did this for the city already.
“I want to get away from the norm and look for other avenues to attract business,” Gardner said. “I constantly get asked by residents that want better quality retail options.”
Roxy Ndebumadu, District 4 Councilmember, wants the firm to be cutting edge with their approach but she did like that The University of Baltimore Jacob France Institute is a leader in developing plans for cities and counties. Also, that the team is made up of former county executives, real estate agents and consultors.
The City Council also approved an increase in court availability at the Bowie Gymnasium They have budgeted for the purchase and installation of four additional basketball hoops. These additional hoops will be added to the current configuration providing for additional court space within the gymnasium.
The Department of Community Services has located a contract with TIPS through TJ Distributors, Inc. The department recommended waiving bidding requirements shown for the four basketball hoops in the amount of $27,675.