Bowie City Council considers holding Saturday meetings, approves a KFC at Collington Plaza

During Monday’s Bowie City Council meeting, members discussed having Saturday meetings twice a year to allow more citizens to attend.
Mayor Tim Adams would like more seniors and people working midday shifts to attend meetings.
“It is something the council we should strongly consider and something I want us to do,” Adams said. “Sometimes our meetings run late and our seniors can’t drive that late. We want them to participate.”
The Saturday meetings won’t be additional meetings, just two regularly schedule ones will be on a Saturday. The test days are: Oct. 2- October 16, November 6- November 20, December 4, or one meeting in the spring and one in the fall. The meetings will be at 9:00 a.m.
Michael Esteve, District 1 councilmember, raised the concern that some community members wouldn’t be able to attend Saturday because it is Sabbath for them.
Esteve suggested the meeting be an open listening session, so city staff will be less impacted with coming to work on their off days.
Henri Gardner, at-large councilmember, is not in favor of a Saturday meeting.
“This pandemic has shown me the quality of time and time with friends and family and asking city staff to come out on Saturdays is not OK to me,” Gardner said. “I personally would love to spend much more time with my family.”
The discussion was tabled for more feedback from staff and residents.
In other news
City Council also approved a site plan to convert a vacant Capital One bank into a KFC with a drive-thru at Collington Plaza. This plan was reviewed by staff on April 19 and they recommended that the applicant find a safer way to enter and exit the fast-food restaurant.
The site will add a green space median and a narrow drive-thru exit to provide safer exits for customers. The vote was 5-2 with Adrian Boafo, Mayor Pro Tem and District 3 Councilmember, and Roxy Ndebumadu, District 4 Councilmember, voting against it.
The council passed a resolution supporting Prince George’s County approval of the reduction of the number of parking spaces at the South Lake planned multifamily dwelling units. The reduction is 738 to 587 spaces, which is 151 less than originally planned. The vote passed 5-2 with Gardner and Dufour Woolfley, District 2 Councilmember voting against.
The site is 325 multifamily dwelling units located on the west side of Route 301 southbound, approximately 0.3 miles south of Route 214 by applicants South Lake Partners.
Joe Meinert, the city’s planning director, said the reduction is something the council has approved for other projects and Prince George’s County has been shifting to lower spaces at similar sites.
“The industry standard is what’s happening, sites have been over parked and a lot of unused asphalt in these developments and the county has agreed to change the zoning ordinance to provide less parking in these developments. It is a response to the market,” Meinert said.
Woolfley questioned the reduction with apartments of one to three bedrooms and multiple cars per household.
“You will have more vehicles than parking spaces, which means people will migrate their parking to other locations. That is not favorable to residents or the community,” Woolfley said.