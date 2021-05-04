Bowie to receive about $5 million from American Rescue Plan, council approves site plans for multi-family units, commercial space

Bowie will receive about $5 million of federal stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan, Democratic Congressman Anthony Brown announced at Monday’s City Council meeting.
“The residents of Bowie earned this and deserve this,” Brown said at the meeting. “This is to help you all continue to serve residents.”
Brown displayed a fake check on the virtual call with the money the city will receive but jokingly said, “This isn’t a real check and I am not the secretary of the treasury.”
Guidance from the White House will be announced this week of how the funds will be disturbed and how they can be used. Municipalities will have until 2024 to spend the money, Brown said. The American Rescue Plan was a stimulus package of support from the federal government passed and approved by Democrats, who hold a slim majority. The plan had little Republican support in Congress.
The Bowie City Council also discussed and held a public hearing for the budget and potential property tax rate increases.
The City of Bowie is considering not reducing its real property tax rate enough to fully offset increasing assessments. The City of Bowie proposes to adopt a real property tax rate of $0.400 per $100 of assessment. This tax rate is 4.1% higher than the constant yield tax rate and will generate $1,239,139 in additional property tax revenues, according to the staff letter.
The City Council moved to accept this recommendation from city staff.
City staff also recommended approval for a site plan proposing 325 multi-family dwelling units located on the west side of Route 301 southbound, approximately 0.3 miles south of Route 214. The staff also recommended approval for a site plan proposing 900,656 sq. ft. of retail/commercial/office space on 59.83 acres by the same applicants South Lake Partners.
Residents wrote in against these properties being built because of the added traffic to routes 301 and 214. Also, they were concerned with over population of schools in the area.
The council approved the properties 5-2 with councilmembers Michael Esteve, District 1 and Dufour Woolfley, District 2 voting against.