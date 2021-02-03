After 40 years, Bowie Golf Management owners leaving the company that runs the city’s course

After 40 years managing the city-owned Bowie Golf Club, Bowie Golf Management President Adrian Merton is leaving the golf business, he told Bowie City Council on Monday.
John Huber is currently the general manager and PGA Head Professional at the golf club and is looking to buy the management business from Merton. Huber has worked for Bowie Golf Management for 42 years.
Bowie Golf Management’s lease with the city ends in September and they plan to either sell to Huber or to whoever the council selects. The city has to approve of any sale or change of ownership according to Bowie Golf Management’s lease, said Robert Brown, accountant for Bowie Golf Management.
City Manager Alfred Lott said the management group doesn’t need the city’s approval to sell assets, but they can’t sell their lease to Huber or a company he forms. When the groups lease ends then they have no authority after that and it’s up to the city to choose who will manage the club. In the next couple months, Lott said they will put a request of proposal to find someone to lease the property and in that time Huber will have an opportunity to compete with others in the public.
“The mayor has known for a couple years that we do not wish to continue the operations as Bowie Golf Management after Sept. 30,” Brown said.
Bowie Golf Management has started a draft for potential sale of assets of the company to Huber and his company, Brown said. The asset sale to Huber would include, golfing equipment, golf carts and liquor license, so Huber can continue managing the club “seamlessly,” he added.
Merton said his golf management business will not continue, “We don’t have people or expertise to run it forever.” The last seven years Merton hasn’t seen any profit from the golf club.
“During the pandemic the golf business has been blossoming,” Merton said.
Bowie Golf Management doesn’t handle renovations of the golf club and suggests the city to improve golf carts, roofing, HVAC systems, sprinkler system. Brown said the city needs to do a whole renovation that would cost multiple millions of dollars.
Brown said they have put in $160,000 to $170,000 of personal money to keep the business going over the years, they did get relief for rent from the city in the past.
“I know the city wants a nice place to play but the city will have to subsidize anybody that comes into it, no private individual will put their money into a building they don’t own,” Merton said. “Golf is an expensive business.”
Merton finished discussion with thanking the council for working with them for 40 years and saying both sides were always happy and never had problems.
“We appreciate the time and effort you gentlemen have put in over the years and the course is a wonderful asset to the community,” said Dufour Woolfley, District 2 Councilmember. “I always enjoyed playing at the course.”
Councilman Michael Esteve, who represents District 1, where the golf course is located said he looks forward to continuing to maintain public golf in Bowie.
“We’re grateful to Bowie Golf Management’s 40 years of providing an affordable, welcoming amenity to the community. Discussions about next steps are ongoing but the city is committed to continuing to maintain public golf with facility improvements,” Esteve said in a statement.