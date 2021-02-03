After 40 years, Bowie Golf Management owners leaving the company that runs the city’s course

City Manager Alfred Lott said the management group doesn’t need the city’s approval to sell assets, but they can’t sell their lease to Huber or a company he forms. When the groups lease ends then they have no authority after that and it’s up to the city to choose who will manage the club. In the next couple months, Lott said they will put a request of proposal to find someone to lease the property and in that time Huber will have an opportunity to compete with others in the public.