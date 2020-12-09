Bowie City Council approves agreement with Bowie State University for use of racetrack property

Many Bowie residents spoke out during the Bowie City Council meeting on Monday about concerns with a partnership between the city and Bowie State University regarding the use of a racetrack property.
Council members voted to approve the partnership and any plans for construction at the former Bowie Training Center will take place over coming years. Although the city does not own the property yet and is expected to own it by 2023, taking ownership from The Stronach Group.
There are some ideas in consideration of what the property will be used for, such as an ROTC course, track and field events, a picnic area and large group events.
The agreement had to be reached before Jan. 1, 2021 in accordance with the Racing and Community Development Act of 2020, said Joseph Meinert, the city’s planning and community development director. Under the agreement, the city will own the property and will have final say on what ultimately gets built or what activities take place.
Residents living in Saddlebrook East and West were worried about people parking in their neighborhoods when there are events on the racetrack property. Also, about the added noise that will come from events, stating that they already hear noise from the university.
In the agreement they have stated they will try to limit the impact of traffic that results from activities on the property.
President of Bowie State University, Aminta Breaux signed the agreement because it will allow new opportunities for the students and community.
“We are in a unique position to strengthen our university and the surrounding community with this joint use agreement. It will help meet the needs of students and the workforce,” Breaux said.
Breaux also said the space would allow for athletics to have fields to use but also be accessible to residents. An outdoor ropes course for ROTC is planned because the program currently has to travel to Virginia for training, she said.
“We recognize Bowie as our neighbor and partner. As part of our mission as a public university we remain focused on the public good,” Breaux said. “This will allow us to give back to the community in new ways. This agreement will enhance the community.”
In other news, Louis Conforti, senior executive from Washington Prime Group, the owners of Bowie Town Center, presented to the council on future plans for the town center.
Two new restaurants, Aroma and Twisted Crab, are expected to open in the first quarter of 2021. They are also considering an “Eat Street” concept to describe the array of food options concentrated on Town Center Boulevard, the presentation said.
They have a special project called Winter Igloo that will allow residents to eat outside in a plastic bubble/globe with heaters. Other projects include an amphitheater, new seating outside and open air exercise space.
They are also negotiating with new tenants that include a high-end wine & beer store, cigar store and lounge and a children/parent fun center.
Residents have been asking for a better walking experience and they are working on enhancing walking paths, according to the presentation. For the new year, they will also be creating newsletters for the community to get updated on everything regarding the town center.
This article will be updated.