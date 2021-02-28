Bowie man arrested in fatal shooting of security guard

Prince George’s County police have arrested a 24-year-old Bowie man wanted in the fatal shooting of a security guard in Riverdale Park on Feb. 11.
Police charged 24-year-old Desmond Mbah with the murder of Riyadh Al Janabi, 23, of Rockville.
Al Janabi was working as a security guard at an apartment complex when he was shot. His car was also stolen.
At around 8:10 p.m., officers with Riverdale Park Police and county police responded to the report of a carjacking and shooting in the 5400 block of 54th Avenue. Al Janabi was located in the parking lot of an apartment complex suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.
Through investigation, Mbah was arrested on Feb. 24. Police have recovered the stolen car as well.
Mbah is charged with first and second-degree murder, carjacking and related charges. He’s in the custody of the Department of Corrections. He was ordered held without bond.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call police at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0006765.