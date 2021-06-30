The Bowie Baysox will be hosting fireworks and concert on the 4th of July

The Bowie Baysox will be hosting the Star Spangled 4th Of July Concert & Fireworks Spectacular, being held at Prince George’s Stadium on Sunday, July 4 at 7:00 p.m.
This event will feature a live concert by DC Fusion and a post-concert Independence Day Fireworks.
The concert will feature musical hits from the ’60s through today and include many different styles and genres of music.
Tickets for the Star-Spangled 4th of July Concert & Fireworks event are $15.00 for adults (ages 13+) and $10.00 for kids (ages 3-12). Kids ages 2 and under are free. Seating is all general admission.
Tickets can be ordered online at Baysox.com, by calling or stopping by the Baysox Ticket Office between 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Monday - Friday, or on Saturdays when the Baysox have a home game. The number to call is 301-464-4865.
The Prince George’s Stadium Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:00 p.m.
Parking for this event is free and you must have a ticket to the event to park in the stadium parking lot.