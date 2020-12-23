Judge: Premature to block Naval Academy midshipman’s expulsion over tweets

FILE - This Jan. 9, 2014 file photo shows a sign outside of an entrance to the U.S. Naval Academy campus in Annapolis, Md. A federal judge in Baltimore has ruled that it is premature for her to decide whether to block the U.S. Naval Academy from expelling a midshipman for posting crude messages on social media. U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander agreed Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, to dismiss Chase Standage’s lawsuit and denied his request for a preliminary injunction allowing him to graduate from the academy. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (Patrick Semansky/AP)