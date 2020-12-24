Bowie leaders adjust their Christmas traditions for the pandemic and look forward to the new year

Bowie District 4 Councilwoman Roxy Ndebumadu loves the holidays, it is her favorite time of the year. She loves giving people gifts.
Ndebumadu usually spends her Christmas visiting family in either Nigeria or London. But this year she will be spending it with a friend and their family in Bethesda this year.
Ndebumadu’s family usually plays Christmas songs, bake cookies and light cinnamon candles.
“I didn’t think it was a good idea or safe to take the trip,” Ndebumadu said.
Ndebumadu wants to start a new tradition of spending Christmas with friends from different cultures and merging them all together.
To her residents, Ndebumadu suggest they make their safety a priority and the safety of others. She also wanted to remind them that health care workers are working tirelessly to keep people safe.
“I could have still went to London but the fear of putting my family at risk, from getting on that plane to the airport. Safety was more important to me than the desire to be around people and my family for the holidays,” Ndebumadu said.
With not having a lot of family in America, Ndebumadu wants others like her to reflect back on this year and their life. Being grateful for life and having down time to plan for life ahead is something she wants people to take time to think about.
“In the new year, I am excited to do new projects with the city, really focused on children. I want to expose children to STEM opportunities and technology,” Ndebumadu said. “We have a huge amount children that we can influence and get an early start in the STEM fields.”
Unlike Ndebumadu, Bowie Police Chief John Nesky, calls his family his “COVID pod” and they will be celebrating together.
Nesky usually gets the car packed with presents and cookies and make the rounds to various friends or family members. “This year I will be eating a lot more of my own cookies,” he said.
“Another difference is that some people will be getting pictures of gifts that are stuck in transit due to the overburdening of the transportation companies,” Nesky said.
Nesky’s dad is 91 years old, so they do not want take any chances and he encourages residents to do the same.
“Limit your exposure and more importantly ensure that the people you are letting into your circle of trust are doing the same,” Nesky said.
Nesky is ready to get back to as “normal” as possible. His goals include keeping officers safe and healthy, working with the Maryland Legislature on increasing trust and accountability in policing. He wants to find new ways to connect with the community and continue to support Maryland Special Olympics Athletes while they work to get back on the competition field.
Bowie’s Mayor Pro Tem Adrian Boafo, like Nesky, will be celebrating this Christmas with his immediate family only. He usually attends Christmas carols and plays, but they all were canceled.
“Our family on Christmas Day has a big feast but we’re not going to be able to do that this year, even though we all live in Bowie. We want to lead by example and socially distance within our houses,” Boafo said.
Boafo plans a gathering for all his friends every year, but this year it will be a virtual zoom call. He hasn’t seen them often during the pandemic. Boafo will miss the family dinner the most and the one with friends as well.
“We saw what happened during Thanksgiving and the spike, so, although it is hard, people need to stay at home with their immediate family or whoever they have been quarantining with,” Boafo said.
Boafo is looking forward to the COVID-19 vaccine and the new presidential administrations for the new year.
Prince George’s County Council Member Todd Turner, who represents District 4 which includes Bowie, said he’ll be on some Zoom calls instead of traveling to see family.
All other traditions for Turner will continue, including house decorating, tree trimming and present opening.
“I encourage all residents to comply with our public health officials directions, by social distancing, limiting in person gatherings to immediate family and under 10 persons and wearing masks so we can celebrate next year’s holiday season together,” Turner said.
Turner said he is looking to continue to represent his council district and county to the best of his ability and provide good services to constituents in the New Year.