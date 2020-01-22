The proposals will be before the county planning board on Feb. 6, and the Bowie City Council typically makes a recommendation to that body. Planning Director Joe Meinert said there was a possibility for the Bowie Advisory Planning Board to issue a decision at its next meeting Jan. 28, and for the council to then make its decision Feb. 3, in time for the Feb. 6 meeting. More information on the proposed development can be found on the city’s website.