Gary Allen: External shocks define the circumstances in which our community finds itself

These are days that give vivid color to a concept in economics called an “external shock.” An external shock in economics is an influential event or change that significantly affects the economy—but it wasn’t part of the current forecast. It’s outside the scope of what had been previously considered.
Applying the concept to our life as a community: current events are an external shock for many. It feels quite different than the kind of shocks that happen internal to city operations — things that were already “in the model” such as leadership change, for example.
A change in longtime leadership can seem like a relatively benign example, now, but it’s one that can have a significant effect on community participation and budgets. Even more painfully, fires can occur or disagreements divide the community — all these and many other things are part of the model, though —they’re in the minds of prudent planners, community stakeholders and finance folks as they advocate for such things as a “rainy day fund” savings (think reserve fund) and innovative policies to mitigate and perhaps prevent as much of the shocks as possible.
But external shocks roll in from outside with little way to anticipate their impact and with perplexing paths for responding to them. Citizens are losing their jobs, their health, and even their lives. We can no longer also appear in person to raise our voices in protest or support for long-held views.
As active a leader, how do you respond to an external shock, these powerful forces casting influence over people and finances and our reputation for openness with seemingly little you can do to influence it yourself? How especially can you do that if the economy is, as some have described our present situation, “in financial free-fall”?
Here is where knowing the community, its history, precedents, and values and articulating a vision for its future is essential (along with a deep breath from the leaders themselves). The first response is encouraging engagement and broadening knowledge about the response the community is making to current events. The second is asserting the city has needs and to highlight how citizens can be present for each other and those in need, and third to recognize that we will have to open our wallets now and in the future to keep everyday needs met.
On the practical public management side, in a time of external shocks, the leadership task might best be summed up as asset management: what resources do we have? What kind of enhanced social media presence is available? What program or financial support could be redirected?
With clarity, and with an asset-minded approach, city leaders can approach the impacts of the external shock with integrity, confidence, and hope—and they can demonstrate the strengths that are at the center of their desire to be public servants. The external shocks may define the circumstances in which our community finds itself — but they do not define who we are as a community.
Leadership from city hall, the State House, faith communities, and perhaps even the nation’s capital, can provide the guidance, confidence, and strength our community needs more than ever in this shocking time.
Gary Allen is the former mayor of Bowie and current president of the Maryland Forestry Foundation.