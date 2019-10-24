-
Anne Arundel County
City of Laurel election preview: Learn about the candidates for mayor, City Council
On Nov. 5, the city of Laurel will hold its general election for mayor and five City Council members: two from Ward 1, two from Ward 2 and one at-large.
Baltimore City
Fire activity halts Baltimore subway service from Mondawmin to Johns Hopkins
Baltimore fire officials stopped subway service Thursday morning in both directions from Mondawmin and Johns Hopkins and closed the stations to patrons.
Baltimore County
Rep. Elijah Cummings funeral and memorial plans: Everything you need to know
Funeral services and public viewings are slated to begin Wednesday and run through Friday for the congressman.
Carroll County
Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County Oct. 23, 2019
The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit.
Harford County
After 31 years as general manager, Bob Bloom retires from WXCY radio station in Havre de Grace
Bob Bloom started building WXCY 103.7 in Havre de Grace in 1988 and the station went on the air in 1989. After 31 years with the radio station, and 37 years in broadcasting, Bloom retired at the end of September.
Howard County
More Maryland news
Howard schools health care deficit rose to $39.2 million; officials are working to stop it from growing
The Howard County School System’s looming health care deficit is now $39.2 million and there’s no plan in place to stop it from rising further.