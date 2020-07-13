One-third of young adults may be at risk of severe COVID-19, especially if they smoke or vape

The authors also analyzed gender, race, income and health insurance compared with risk factors. Men were more likely to smoke and were at increased risk of getting sicker from COVID-19, although nonsmoking women had higher rates of asthma, immune conditions and obesity that made them more vulnerable to the virus. Among races, whites were at increased risk to get severely sick, in line with higher smoking rates. People who were low income and uninsured were more likely to smoke, which raised their health risks.