Investing does not mean giving away your money, rather putting it to work to potentially earn more money in the future. This distinction is important and implies that you have to be careful about jumping into the industry. Jan Hendrickson, a former U.S. Bank executive, says, “All start-ups are risky. Only put in what you can afford to lose and understand your return will take up to twice as long as you think, and will likely be smaller. Plan for that.”