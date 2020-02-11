With regard to both edibles and tinctures, independent testing laboratories that will measure the compounds in these products are finally beginning to come online. This will go a long way to standardizing the dosing, so that you can know what you’re getting and chose products appropriately. This will also help us be sure no contaminants like mold, butane, arsenic or lead have made their way into patient medication. No matter what method you use, you should always look for products labeled with measurements — preferably from an independent lab.