It’s a great time for cannabis in America, with a wide variety of quality products reaching different areas of the country. While marijuana is not legal on a federal level, states are becoming more open to the possibility of cannabis as a valid option for people who struggle with different illnesses or who want to consume it recreationally.
There are thousands of medicinal cannabis products available for purchase online, but the internet can be a hard place to buy stuff if you don’t really know what you’re looking for. Here are the five most important medicinal cannabis products that interested people should get acquainted with.
Medical Cannabis Oil
This product is mostly administered through an oral syringe and it’s made up of a dark colored liquid that contains a mixture of some of the best components within the cannabis plant. Containing cannabinoids and terpenoids, most cannabis oils are high in antioxidant features and possess painkilling and anti inflammatory properties. Cannabis oils can be used to treat a variety of ailments and can even be prepared at home.
CBD Hemp Oil
This product is made out of hemp plants that have low-THC and high-CBD content. Since these type of hemp products contain almost no THC, they’re non-psychoactive, which means that they won’t get you high. CBD hemp oils are easier to acquire in most states since you don’t need a medical card to complete the purchase.
Topical Cannabis
This type of product includes creams, lotions, balms and other skin and personal care items that are great for targeting localized pain or inflammation. Aside from muscle and joint relief, these products are valid options for skin care that are also non-psychoactive.
Transdermal Patches
Transdermal patches are also topicals, with the difference that some of them provide a bit of psychoactive stimulation thanks to the THC in them. These patches are able to go further than regular topicals because they manage to reach your bloodstream, making it a fun and discreet option that can also provide relief for physical pain.
Raw Cannabis
Consuming cannabis in its raw form has a lot of benefits for your health. The THC in them is uncooked so what you’d get is the benefits of THCA, a different cannabinoid. Raw cannabis offers vitamins, fiber, antioxidants, pain relief, healthy fats and many more perks that are present in other leafy greens.
