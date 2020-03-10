What’s the difference between marijuana legalization and decriminalization?

Go over the possession limit, though, and it’s a different story altogether. Think of decriminalization as similar to a seat belt violation. It’s still against the law to drive around without a seat belt, but the cops aren’t going to cuff you for it. They’re going to hand you a citation, tell you to be careful and move on. But don’t expect to keep your weed. Police will usually seize it even though it is decriminalized. After all, it’s not legal to be in possession of marijuana, it’s just not a criminal offense. Several states and cities have gone this way rather than entertain a fully legal system.