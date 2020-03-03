Brandin LaShea, Host of Pot Pie on Social Club TV, suggests using topicals to treat pain. “One of my personal favorite ways of treating cramps with CBD is using a topical cream or oil and rubbing it on your lower abdomen and ovaries,” she said. “This along with a heat pack or warm towel, really helps to relax your lower abdomen and ovaries.” She adds that, “With topicals, suppositories, and CBD bath products, you are treating the issue directly at the source and allowing the CBD to really target the problem area.”