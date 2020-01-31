Sagnik Bhattacharyya, senior author of the study, explained that the test results shed a light on how CBD impacts the brains of people going through one of these episodes. “It gives confidence in the antipsychotic potential of CBD by demonstrating that it targets the function of brain regions implicated in psychosis and indicating that even a single dose may ameliorate some of the brain function alterations that may underlie psychosis,” said Bhattacharyya.