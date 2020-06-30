Can you smoke marijuana while taking antibiotics?

There is still much research to be done examining individual medications and how the use of marijuana could change how they work in the body.
It isn’t too common to experience severe side effects with the use of marijuana, according to the Department of Health. But that isn’t to say there aren’t some annoying reactions associated with the plant, such as red eyes, dry mouth, sedation, and anxiety.
However, there are ways that your marijuana use could interfere with your health. If you’re taking medications, like an antibiotic, for another health condition, will marijuana help or hinder its effectiveness?
Drug Interactions and Cannabis
We don’t know a lot about how cannabis interacts with medications. There is some research indicating that marijuana use can increase the pain-relieving effects of opioids without increasing the levels of opioids found in plasma. This could reduce opioid use, according to the journal Medicines. The same research review pointed out that children taking clobazam, an anti-seizure medication, and cannabidiol, experience increased levels of clobazam in their blood. And, those who are taking valproate and using medical marijuana appeared to be at higher risks for abnormalities in liver function.
This is just the tip of the iceberg, really. There is still much research to be done examining individual medications and how the use of marijuana could change how they work in the body. Patients taking medication for chronic health conditions will certainly want to talk with heir doctor before using marijuana, but what if you’re on a short treatment using antibiotics? Can you use marijuana while taking antibiotics and kick your infection to the curb without complications of delay?
You can use marijuana while taking antibiotics
When it comes to taking antibiotics and using marijuana at the same time, there isn’t any research that indicates this isn’t a safe practice. In fact, you won’t find antibiotics on a list of drug interactions if you go hunting online.
Another thing worth looking into is what marijuana does for the immune system. If you are taking antibiotics to fight off an infection of some kind, you want your body to do its part to get you well. There is some debate about how cannabis affects the immune system. We know that some research indicates that marijuana may suppress the immune system, but there is also research that suggests it may make your immune system stronger and help it fight illness.
Ultimately, there don’t appear to be real risks associated with using marijuana while on antibiotics. In fact, it may be possible that your marijuana use could help your immune system fight off an infection. If possible, we suggest talking it over with your doctor to determine if there is anything you should change about your current marijuana use. Additionally, it is always a good idea to pay close attention to your body, noting adverse reactions and making changes if necessary.
