Patrice Harris made a pan of brownies on Friday with a special ingredient: a chunk of golden-colored butter with a pungent herbal fragrance.
Cannabis butter.
Harris, a hairstylist who works out of her split-level home in a Kansas City suburb, isn’t the only person in the house now legally using marijuana as medicine. Her 90-year-old mother, Ernestine Wilford, a gray-haired slip of a woman who has dementia, uses it too.
Harris has videos on her cellphone that show her mom’s before and after.
Before cannabis: Wilford lay curled up in a fetal position on a bed, uncommunicative, averse to touch.
After: She’s standing in the living room lifting light hand weights and walking through an airport.
As of Friday, the state of Missouri had approved 23,409 applications for medical marijuana cards. More than 7,600 of those people were also approved as cultivators and can now legally grow it.
That means Missourians have been legally self-medicating for months, long before any state-licensed dispensaries will open.
They are smoking joints and bowls of cannabis, eating cannabis-infused roast and potatoes — a new meaning for “pot roast” — and whipping up cannabis butter with the Magical Butter Machine contraption. They are young parents, veterans, baby boomers and senior citizens, many seeking relief from chronic pain and anxiety.
Moms are swapping information in private Facebook groups. People are walking into head shops for the first time and gathering in VFW halls to find out how to get an ID card from the state of Missouri, which they can only do online.
Jeremy Anderson, a 34-year-old veteran who lives in Johnson County, Missouri, got his ID card early in the process. He proudly declares: “I was patient No. 322, one of the originals.”
He also paid the $100 fee to legally grow his own cannabis at home. He built a room-within-a-room in his home and a few days ago posted photos of his bodacious, leafy plants on Instagram with a string of hashtags. #Breakthestigma. #Plantsoverpills. #Legalgrower. #Notforsale.
Using marijuana as medicine brings a steep learning curve for people who’ve never used — what’s a “budtender”? — and there’s a lot of networking going on.
The people who spent years trying to get Missouri to legalize medical marijuana report a buzz of excitement over the dispensaries coming.
But licenses for dispensaries won’t be issued until about Jan. 24, Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services’ Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation announced Thursday. Earlier talk suggested that would happen by the end of the year.
Until those businesses are open, there is no legal way for cardholders to get marijuana unless they or a caregiver grow it themselves — an expensive endeavor.
“They’re kinda out of luck,” said Jessica Kelly, communications director for NORML KC, the local chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.
But many aren’t waiting.
The card that’s not a card
Missouri voters passed the constitutional amendment allowing medical marijuana more than a year ago, but the health department didn’t begin taking applications from patients and caregivers until June 28. Since then, people report that they have received their cards within days and give the department high marks for being so quick. There seems to be little grumbling so far about how the state has rolled out the program.
“Patients in general report that they are having a very easy time navigating the medical marijuana program and are finding it to be very accessible, which you can also tell by the high patient numbers being reported by the state,” Kelly said.
The state doesn’t actually send out medical marijuana cards. But the IDs can be printed out. Some patients have several laminated copies to keep in their home and car.
The learning curve is reportedly sending some people to their local libraries asking for help using a computer. The health department says it will have patient guidebooks explaining all the regulations soon.
“There have been reports that some elderly patients and rural patients without good internet access are having a hard time navigating the online-only program since they have to upload their physician certification, other documents, and a recent picture into the DHSS portal,” Kelly said. “There’s a technological learning curve some are having issues with.”
She tells seniors to ask their grandchildren for help.
Harris and her longtime friend Lonnie Bush, who owns a gym in Raytown, are working to get information about the ID cards out into Kansas City’s African American community.
“They want to know,” said Harris, who invited friends to her dining room table to get help with the certification process from a local osteopath — one of the few medical providers willing to sign off on medical marijuana applications.
“Most black folks, most poor people, most low-income people are going to federally funded health centers, and (the centers) just can’t give them the information. So they don’t even know to apply because the information is not trickling down into our neighborhood.”
‘I was … crushed’
To get an ID card, patients must be certified by a Missouri-licensed medical doctor. The doctor must say the patient has one of several qualifying medical conditions, including cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, any terminal illness and anything that causes chronic pain.
Sheila Watzlawick, a 41-year-old mom in Blue Springs, got her card in September. She’s already using cannabis to wean herself off the nine prescription drugs she was taking every day for ailments she prefers to keep private.
This is her a.m. routine: Take her daughter to school, go home, drink her morning coffee, put on her makeup, let the dogs out and smoke a bowl of cannabis.
“It really helps me just feel like that stress and the weight of the day that’s getting ready to happen — you’re rush, rush, rush — it helps me step back and be like, ‘OK, let’s focus and get some clear thoughts and just go through this step by step.’ And that’s kind of the clarity that it brings to me,” said Watzlawick, who is finishing up her business degree at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Watzlawick was disappointed when her primary care physician of 20 years told her he would certify her, then told her no in July because, she said, his medical group had decided not to participate in the program. “I was kind of left crushed,” she said.
All major physician groups in Missouri, including the Kansas City Medical Society, opposed the medical marijuana amendment.
Primary care physicians won’t certify their patients for many reasons. Maybe they don’t think there is enough evidence that marijuana works as medicine or maybe they belong to a hospital health system that is not participating because marijuana is still illegal in the eyes of the federal government.
So people are turning to specialty cannabis clinics, where it can cost as much as $300 to secure a physician’s certification, a cost not covered by insurance.
Watzlawick found a Missouri physician, a medical marijuana advocate, who certified her remotely after a 30-minute video chat that included a review of her medical records.
Advocates like Lonnie Kessler of Moberly are traveling to small towns and rural areas around the state, sometimes with physicians in tow, to explain the sign-up process and get people certified. Kessler is leading one of those information sessions at a VFW hall in Knob Noster next weekend.
He’s has had his medical marijuana ID card since July 29. He got certified through Green Clinics, based in Kansas City.
“In rural areas, people might not be able to get out and go to the doctor. They don’t want to drive three or four hours,” said Kessler, a 40-year-old cancer survivor who got his ID card so he can legally treat himself for epilepsy.
He helps people upload their information on the health department website. “That way it’s incredibly painless,” he said.
“I would almost be willing to say that the majority of people I’m helping are the boomer generation, are the senior generation. They’re wanting to get off the opioids and medications that aren’t necessary.”
What marijuana users look like
Harris is getting ready to launch a Facebook page called Canna Community Resource Collaborative. She’s using cannabis to alleviate the stress of being a caregiver to her mother.
Her friend Lonnie Bush, a breast cancer survivor who drives around town with a large pink breast-cancer sticker on the hood of her car, is treating the chronic pain and neuropathy left behind by the cancer.
She could pop a pot gummy into her mouth and people around her wouldn’t even know it, she said.
“We’re not using it to get high, we’re using it to feel better, to not have pain, to not have anxiety,” said Bush. “So the stigma is, ‘Oh you guys just want to get high.’ No, we just want to live life not in pain. Not be on these 50 prescriptions. … So this is not a drug for me. A drug for me is all those pain pills you’re giving me. This is my medicine.”
Bush has been blown away by the diversity of people showing up to seminars at her gym.
“You walk into that room and you see all these nationalities, all these ages,” she said. “We had people coming there on walkers. These people have been waiting on this.”
Watzlawick belongs to a private Facebook group called Canna Moms KC.
“It’s a safe space because there is still stigma out there,” she said. “There’s a mixture of us from different backgrounds … retired women, middle-aged women, young moms. Some people are in there learning how to maneuver around the medical card. Some people may be in there learning the different ways (to use cannabis).
“Everybody just thinks of marijuana as sitting down and smoking a joint or smoking out of a bowl. There are so many other different ways than that.”
Darby Cook, founder of Missouri Cannabis Clinic, said some people seem almost apologetic when they come in to get certified for an ID card.
“A lot of people, when I talk with them, they really feel that need to hammer home with me this is for medical purposes. ‘I’m not just trying to get my card so I can use it. I really really need this. I need this like you can’t imagine,’” she said.
The most common condition people want to self-treat is chronic pain, said Cook, who runs clinics in Raytown and Westport.
“Whether that be back pain, knee pain, arthritis, fibromyalgia, it comes in many forms, but it all boils down to the same thing, it’s some kind of pain.
“They’ve tried other stuff. They might be tired of using pills. Maybe the surgeries weren’t as effective as they were promised. And now they’re just looking for something to help them get back to normal, something that will take the edge off the day-to-day pain they deal with.”
The second most common conditions people are hoping to treat are anxiety and depression, she said.
Don’t ask, don’t tell
So if there is no legal way for ID cardholders to buy their marijuana until the dispensaries open next year, and if they aren’t among the minority growing their own, where are all these people getting their cannabis?
“Magic,” one man told The Star.
“Until there are operating licensed dispensaries, there is no legal way to obtain product,” state health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox said. “We cannot advise anyone where to obtain it. And only those with patient or caregiver cultivator cards are currently allowed to grow/possess/use.”
The department also cannot tell you where to “obtain the means to grow marijuana,” it says on its website.
Thus, Missouri’s medical marijuana scene has taken off in a gray area.
The unofficial wink: Don’t ask people where they’re getting their product right now.
“That’s not only what patients are facing but businesses once they get awarded their licenses,” said Kelly. “They’ll have a year’s period of gray area where they have to produce cannabis but they have no official, legal seed to grow it from.
“It’s how every state when they transition to medical, how every single one starts — it’s just kind of a look-the-other-way policy.”
For many patients, it’s a waiting game until the dispensaries open.
“It’s a really unfortunate situation,” said Kelly. “There are a lot of people, especially elderly people, who don’t have connections like that. They just do not have access.
“Everyone is eager to follow the rules so they’re on the right side of the law, but it is hard for people who don’t have that access. They are just going to have to wait.”
Getting a medical marijuana ID card
Almost six months into the sign-up process, the question advocates keep hearing is this: How do I get an ID card?
That information is posted on the state health department’s website, which also includes answers to the most-frequently asked questions.
- You pay a fee: $25 for a patient or caregiver ID, and an additional $100 for a cultivation ID if you want to grow your own. The fees are annual.
- You can only buy up to four ounces of dried, unprocessed marijuana in a 30-day period.
- Patients can designate up to two caregivers who must be licensed, and each caregiver can have up to three patients.
- The card does not mean you can “operate, navigate, or be in actual physical control of any dangerous device or motor vehicle, aircraft or motorboat while under the influence of marijuana.”
- Previous convictions for possession do not disqualify you from obtaining an ID card, but it can be revoked “for certain criminal conduct” after the card is issued.
- You cannot consume marijuana for medical purposes in a public place, which includes sidewalks, schools, businesses and on the street.
- No, you can’t take your marijuana ID card to CVS. Only a Missouri licensed dispensary can sell medical marijuana and products to patients.
