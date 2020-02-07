A marijuana company wants to open a dispensary in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood that would be near trendy restaurants and boutiques. It also would be on the same block as an addiction treatment center.
“This will trigger patients to relapse,” said Dan Lustig, a psychologist who is president and CEO of Haymarket Center.
“There’s only two outcomes to substance use disorder: Either you get better or you die. So I’m going to have individuals with life-threatening medical issues having to pass through that to get into treatment here," he said.
Under Chicago’s cannabis zoning ordinance, companies proposing dispensaries must host a community meeting. At meetings about proposed dispensaries in other parts of the city, questions have centered on security and whether long lines will cause street congestion.
Wednesday night’s meeting, the first to be held regarding a site on the Near West Side, raised a new concern about dispensary locations — beyond potential crime and traffic issues — illustrating the maze of community worries cannabis companies must navigate when selecting sites.
NuMed wants to open its dispensary on the second floor of 935 W. Randolph St., above Floyd’s 99 Barbershop. Haymarket Center is at 932 W. Washington Blvd. If NuMed’s dispensary opens as planned, the entrance will be on North Sangamon Street, on the same block as entrances to Haymarket.
NuMed plans to meet with Haymarket Center representatives to learn more about their concerns, spokesman Jonah Rapino said Thursday. “We want to be friends and we want to work with people as much as we can. ... We’re all about the olive branch.”
Lustig, who spoke at the community meeting, doesn’t see a way the dispensary could safely move in next to the 45-year-old treatment center, which serves 400 to 500 patients a day, many of whom live there.
“This cannot possibly be a good idea,” Lustig told the dozens of people in attendance.
NuMed isn’t the only weed company seeking to open a dispensary in the area. Nature’s Care Co. is planning a shop at 810 W. Randolph St., and Windy City Cannabis is considering four locations in the vicinity, according to records from the city’s Department of Planning and Development.
It will be up to the state to decide what companies get licenses and where they can open. Chicago dispensaries also must obtain zoning approval from the city. None of the companies interested in West Town has secured any of those approvals.
Illinois had 55 medical marijuana dispensaries when recreational sales began Jan. 1, and all were able to apply for a license to open a second shop.
The city’s recreational cannabis rules created seven zones for marijuana sales. Initially, no more than seven dispensaries will be allowed in each zone, and dispensaries must be at least 1,500 feet apart.
But neither the city nor the state restricts how close dispensaries can be to addiction treatment centers.
That means that a dispensary is likely coming to the neighborhood, despite opposition to it, said Carla Agostinelli, executive director of West Loop Community Organization.
“They’re coming," she said. "So again, it’s what do we do to activate the community and keep everyone safe.”
Lustig planned to attend a meeting Thursday night regarding the 810 W. Randolph location, and continue raising his concerns at subsequent meetings. He said he knows he can’t fight off every dispensary that wants to move to the neighborhood. But he is hoping to create a buffer of at least several blocks.
“The best-case scenario for us is how far can I push these people back,” Lustig said. “And I want to push them back as far as possible.”
