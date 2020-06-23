Six things to know before buying CBD for the first time

Let’s cover the basics first. CBD, or cannabidiol, can either be derived from marijuana or hemp, both of which come from the cannabis sativa species of plant. The main difference between hemp and marijuana CBD is the amount of THC it contains. Hemp has only .03% THC, while CBD derived from marijuana can have between 5% and 30% THC. And unlike hemp, it’s considered a Schedule 1 drug, which makes it federally illegal. So, if you stick with CBD derived from hemp, which has no psychoactive effect, you won’t get high.