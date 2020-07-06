Can CBD boost your immune system?

There’s nothing like a pandemic to make you think about the value of your health. Ever since the coronavirus appeared and social distancing measures began to be implemented, people have been trying to stay healthy in mind and body.
Many companies have been trying to piggyback on these wellness trends, providing relief for people while also turning a profit. And CBD is big business in this arena. But are its health claims based in fact?
Before trying to understand CBD’s effect on our immune system, it’s important to briefly discuss the system itself. Immune health is a term that refers to the group of cells and organs in our bodies that work together to destroy infections, viruses and all other agents that could pose a threat to people’s bodies. It’s a very important system that keeps us healthy, especially in times of stress. Immune systems are also in charge of monitoring and eliminating cells that aren’t functioning properly. The endocannabinoid system has an influence on most cells in the body, including the ones belonging to your immune system.
Like most things cannabis, the endocannabinoid system is not wholly understood. Data shows that CBD and other properties of cannabis have anti-inflammatory properties, acting as an immunosuppressant and an immunomodulator. These are very technical terms that basically mean that CBD suppresses the functions of your body's immune system and keeps it active when underperforming.
If you’re a healthy person, stimulating your immune system isn’t something you should be concerned about. But if you’re someone who struggles with an autoimmune disease or a hyperactive immune system, CBD could provide for a helpful option.
CBD provides very subtle effects, which tend to build over time. The healthier you are, the less likely you’ll notice any changes; the benefits will sneak up on you over time.
When it comes to our immune systems, CBD might help strengthen and regulate. But for now, more research is needed in order to draw definitive conclusions about CBD and whether or not it’s a viable source of treatment.
