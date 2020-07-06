Can CBD boost your immune system?

Before trying to understand CBD’s effect on our immune system, it’s important to briefly discuss the system itself. Immune health is a term that refers to the group of cells and organs in our bodies that work together to destroy infections, viruses and all other agents that could pose a threat to people’s bodies. It’s a very important system that keeps us healthy, especially in times of stress. Immune systems are also in charge of monitoring and eliminating cells that aren’t functioning properly. The endocannabinoid system has an influence on most cells in the body, including the ones belonging to your immune system.