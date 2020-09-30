Meanwhile in New Zealand: Leaders' debate features laughter, compliments, marijuana admission

Hours after Americans uncomfortably watched two septuagenarian men exchange bitter insults in a chaotic presidential showdown Tuesday night, New Zealand had its own heated debate — but with a little less crosstalk and a lot more substance and humor.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at one point admitted to using marijuana in the past while challenger Judith Collins said she would “absolutely” like to be featured on the cover of Vogue magazine, as the incumbent leader did in 2018. The two women even complimented each other, with Collins describing her opponent as “well-intentioned” and “a good communicator.”
Wednesday’s debate, the second between the two candidates, was also marked by constant interrupting and fiery clashes between the two women, though it was still more civil than President Trump’s wild encounter with rival Joe Biden, a debate that many have been described as the worst in U.S. history.
New Zealand’s popular leader met her opponent in Auckland for a 90-minute debate moderated by TV3′s Patrick Gower, who asked them about child poverty, the country’s housing crisis, climate change, gun control, the economy, the coronavirus pandemic, an upcoming referendum on recreational marijuana and other topics.
Ardern, 40, refused to answer how she would vote in the referendum, saying she didn’t want to influence the vote. Collins, who opposes the proposal, immediately mocked the prime minister, noting that Ardern has publicly said how she will vote in a separate referendum regarding euthanasia.
“New Zealanders deserve an answer,” the National Party leader said.
When asked whether they had ever used marijuana, the two women had different answers.
“No, I have not,” Collins promptly replied.
“Yes, I did, a long time ago,” Ardern told Gower.
The moderator later asked Collins, who has criticized Ardern as a “celebrity prime minister,” if she would “seriously say no” to being on the cover of Vogue. The 61-year-old candidate said she would “absolutely” like to be featured on the magazine, drawing laughter from Gower, the audience and even her opponent.
“Any political leader who says they wouldn’t is a liar,” Collins said.
When asked to describe their opponent, Collins seemed a bit more generous than Ardern.
“Well, I think she means well, and I think she’s well-intentioned and I think she’s a very good communicator,” she said of the Labour Party leader.
Ardern, in turn, called Collins “very assertive.”
Ardern, whose response to the COVID-19 pandemic has drawn worldwide praise, is leading in the polls, though Collins’ center-right party has gained some ground in recent weeks.
New Zealand’s general election will be held Oct. 17.
Voters will also decide whether recreational marijuana should be legalized and whether voluntary euthanasia, when approved by two doctors, should become legal for patients with a terminal illness and with less than six months left to live. Ardern supports the proposal.