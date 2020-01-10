If you suspect your dog’s dietary indiscretions have included munching on cannabis products, watch for the most common symptoms: dribbling urine and dilated pupils. Kratt says a call to a pet poison-control line is one place to start, but the other is a call to your own vet, who will advise you on whether to bring your dog in to be checked. “Caring for your pet should be a partnership between you and your vet,” he says, “but if you’re seeing any clinical symptoms, I’d say that’s time to go in and see your vet, because you can’t pick up if their blood pressure is low or something like that.”