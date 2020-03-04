Recreational marijuana customers spent almost $35 million at Illinois dispensaries in February, a decline from the previous month, but an industry analyst said the market still holds promise.
In January, recreational weed sales totaled more than $39.2 million, one of the strongest showings among states that have legalized marijuana.
With two fewer shopping days than January, February sales to Illinois residents totaled $25.6 million while out-of-state residents spent almost $9.2 million, according to data from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.
States that launch recreational sales typically see revenues steadily increase as additional marijuana growers and dispensaries open, but Illinois is different, said Bethany Gomez, managing director of cannabis research firm Brightfield Group. Because of regulations, only a couple dispensaries have opened since recreational sales started Jan. 1, and no new growers are expected to open until at least late this year.
Those restrictions have contributed to a statewide product shortage that caused some dispensaries to halt recreational sales or institute buying limits. Many continue to sell recreational marijuana only on certain days of the week or for restricted hours.
Given those restraints, a $35 million month bodes well for the future of Illinois’ marijuana market, Gomez said.
“There is definitely sustained demand here,” she said. “This is not just a novelty thing. ... People are willing to wait in line for hours consistently for this, despite a terrible retail experience and terrible product selection.
“Can you imagine what the strength of the market will look like once we have supply meeting demand?” she said.
Operators have worked out kinks in their systems to cut down wait times. Additionally, Illinois growers are better able to supply dispensaries with product, providing some relief to the marijuana shortage that left many dispensaries devoid of flower, or the dried buds that can be smoked.
Despite the improvements since January, the product shortage is expected to last for a year or more.
The state has not released tax revenue figures for February. In January, recreational marijuana sales generated more than $10 million in tax revenue.
Twitter @AllyMarotti