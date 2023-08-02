Maryland dispensaries sold over $87 million of cannabis products in first month of legalization, regulators say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Cannabis sales by licensed Maryland retailers averaged about $2.82 million per day during the first month of legalized recreational use, according to the state agency regulating the blooming industry.

Dispensaries sold $87.4 million in cannabis products in July, the Maryland Cannabis Administration said in a monthly sales report. That figure includes sales to both recreational customers and medical marijuana patients, who have been able to purchase cannabis since late 2017.

Advertisement

On July 1, when legislation opening the marijuana market to all adults over 21 took effect, dispensary transactions throughout the state totaled $4.5 million — over three-fourths of those sales were to recreational customers. The cannabis administration did not provide a breakdown of medical versus recreational sales for the whole month.

[ Recreational cannabis in Maryland is now legal. Here’s what you need to know. ]

The sales in July were more than twice as much as dispensary revenues were in June, when purchases were limited to only medical patients. Last year, cannabis sales generated about $500 million in revenue. If dispensaries continue selling at the same pace as they did in July, marijuana revenues could reach over $765 million in 2023 and break $1 billion in a full year of legal recreational sales.

Advertisement

Cannabis buds made up about 60% of the $84.9 million in transactions from July 1 to July 30. Concentrates, including vapes, were the next-largest category, driving just over a quarter of the transactions during that period. Only 7.4% of those sales were THC-infused edibles. The cannabis administration did not provide product data including sales from Monday, the last day of the month.

The number of medical cannabis patients in the state dropped in July after ballooning for most of 2022 and holding steady for the first six months of 2023. The cannabis administration logged just over 163,000 patients on June 15, but that number dropped by over 3,000 patients by Tuesday.