Maryland Cannabis Administration opens social equity round of business license applications

The application process for Maryland’s first round of cannabis business licenses, set aside for social equity candidates, opened Monday after over 1,000 people were granted the status.

As part of the Cannabis Reform Act of 2023, the state established at least two distinct licensing rounds.

The application period for the first round, which is open only to those who qualified as social equity applicants, closes Dec. 12. Those who apply will be granted licenses based on a lottery system that will begin by Jan. 1.

The 179 licenses allotted for this round of applications include 75 standard dispensary and 16 standard grower licenses. Each locality will get a set number of licenses. Baltimore City is allotted the most dispensary licenses, with 11.

“This application round will more than double the number of cannabis businesses in the State, and each award will be to a verified social equity applicant,” Will Tilburg, acting director of the administration, said in a news release.

Maryland is the first state to have a distinct period set aside for social equity applicants to obtain licenses, David Torres, a spokesperson for the administration, said in an email. Ahead of the July 1 legalization of recreational use in the state, the first grower, processor and retail licenses went to medical cannabis businesses that converted their licenses, The Baltimore Sun previously reported.

Audrey Johnson, executive director of the Office of Social Equity, said the parameters for defining a social equity applicant were set by the Maryland General Assembly. To qualify, individuals must have lived in an area that’s been disproportionally impacted by the war on drugs for at least five years. An area is considered disproportionally affected if it has over 150% of the state’s 10-year average for cannabis possession charges. In Baltimore, 19 ZIP codes meet the threshold.

Additionally, applicants would’ve been eligible if they attended a public school in a disproportionally affected area for at least five years, or attended a university within the state where at least 40% of students received Pell Grants for at least two years.

“Holding a round exclusively for social equity applicants seeks to directly benefit those individuals and communities that were disproportionately harmed by cannabis criminalization and the war on drugs, while greatly expanding who has the ability to own cannabis businesses and work in the cannabis industry,” Torres said.

Additionally, 65% of any company seeking licenses must be owned by one or more individuals who qualified for a social equity application.

Keisha Reed, chief operating officer of Explore Maryland Cannabis, an organization focused on helping people enter cannabis businesses, said the efforts the state is taking to address inequities within legalized cannabis sales are in the right direction.

“I think Maryland did a really good job with kind of shaking up the social equity conversation around the country when it comes to cannabis,” she said.

While in support of the state’s efforts, Reed and other activists in the state say there are issues that still need to be addressed.

Specifically, Reed said the state needs to do a better job of community outreach.

“I live in Baltimore City,” she said. “I know that where I live, cannabis is not necessarily seen as the golden ticket of getting out of the current situation. They still remember the highly targeted arrests that happened in their neighborhoods and still do. So, I think that I’m hoping that the state is thinking about it as they gear up their resources forward next year.”

Similarly, Losia Nyankale, former executive director of Maryland NORML, said the social equity efforts help address inequities when implemented the right way.

“I feel like Maryland has offered people a lot of great opportunities to be educated about this application and licensing process,” she said. “They’ve been open and transparent. And I hope that our people are taking great advantage of this opportunity.

Alternatively, LaWann Stribling, a cannabis advocate and founder of STRIB’ble Treats, expressed frustration with the social equity application, which she says excludes people who are a part of marginalized communities.

Despite being a part of several marginalized communities, Stribling said she wasn’t eligible to apply for the social equity application because she lives outside the qualifying areas and didn’t attend public school.

“I feel like Maryland has left out a lot of people that should be included,” she said “They’re only catering for people who have maybe had the chances to go to college, but they went to a [historically Black college and university] which is great for them. But everyone did not have those opportunities. I don’t think that they should be left out because they didn’t have some opportunities.”

Even if Stribling did meet the social equity requirements, she said she couldn’t afford the fees associated with obtaining a license. As part of the new regulations, it costs $5,000 for a standard grower, processor or dispensary license, and a fee of $1,000 for a micro grower, processor or dispensary license.

To get around the state’s licensing restraints. Stribling registered herself as a caregiver through the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission to sell her edible cannabis baked goods. Essentially, she’s allowed to have up to five clients who can request edibles from her.

“It’s very limiting, but you know, I, my life has been limiting,” she said. “So this is something else that we have to pivot through.”

Johnson said social equity applicants may be considered in the next round of applications as well.

“Our primary focus remains on rectifying historical harm and economic disparities within the Maryland cannabis industry,” she said in an email. “Our goal is to foster an adult-use cannabis market that not only acknowledges but actively encourages the full participation of communities disproportionately affected by the criminalization of cannabis. By doing so, we aim to bring about positive impacts within these communities.”

The next round of applications is set to open in the spring, Torres said. After the second round, the administration may hold a third application period depending on the results of a study of market demand.