Advertisement
Marijuana

Nominate for The Baltimore Sun’s Best Readers’ Choice: Medical Marijuana Contest 2023

Baltimore Sun

Welcome to The Baltimore Sun’s Best Readers’ Choice Medical Marijuana Contest. Our third year of the awards takes stock of a maturing industry with a major change — Maryland’s legalization of recreational use for those 21 and up — just around the corner. Familiar categories like best dispensary, budtender and Maryland-grown flower are back, along with some new ones, including the dispensary with the best vibe.

Nominate your favorites

Suggest budtenders, dispensaries, products and more through midday March 12. Voting starts March 14. (See form below for rules.) Nominate

Find special
coverage on 4/20

Contest winners will be announced in print and online in our third annual medical marijuana issue, profiling Maryland's industry on the cusp of adult-use legalization.

Get more on
cannabis in Md.

View a map of dispensaries and read up on what changes mean for patients, consumers, communities and entrepreneurs. Go

Don’t see the nomination form? Access it here.

Kamau High

Kamau High

Kamau High is the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion editor as well as the Obituaries editor. Previously he was the Features editor and Education editor. He has written for the Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times and Billboard. Prior to joining the Sun he was the managing editor of the Baltimore AFRO-American Newspaper.

Advertisement