The Baltimore Sun’s Best Readers’ Choice: Medical Marijuana Contest 2022

The market continues to offer a dizzying array of choices, with products being introduced seemingly every day. That’s why we’re turning to you to tell us what the best dispensary is, who is the best budtender in the area and what’s the best Maryland-produced strain of medical marijuana. Similar to last year, after nominations from the public, there will be a public vote. Nominations are open until March 13. Voting will begin March 21 and end April 3. Winners will be announced on April 20.