The Baltimore Sun’s Best Readers’ Choice: Medical Marijuana Contest 2022

Welcome to The Baltimore Sun’s Best Readers’ Choice Medical Marijuana Contest. This year we’ve expanded our categories and are holding a virtual expo focused on medical marijuana. Details on the expo will be released in the coming days. The new categories are: Best Maryland-produced shatter/wax, Best Maryland-produced pre-roll and Best Maryland grower.
The market continues to offer a dizzying array of choices, with products being introduced seemingly every day. That’s why we’re turning to you to tell us what the best dispensary is, who is the best budtender in the area and what’s the best Maryland-produced strain of medical marijuana. Similar to last year, after nominations from the public, there will be a public vote. Nominations are open until March 13. Voting will begin March 21 and end April 3. Winners will be announced on April 20.