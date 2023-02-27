Map: Where are Maryland’s medical marijuana dispensaries?

All but six of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions have medical cannabis dispensaries licensed to operate within their borders, with the number generally rising with population. The two in Worcester County, home to Ocean City and where only about 50,000 people live year-round, are enough to give it the most per capita. Calvert County is the most populous county without a dispensary. While Maryland is a majority nonwhite state, only about four in 10 dispensaries are located in majority nonwhite areas, according to data from the most recent five-year American Community Survey. To look for dispensaries in a specific area, pan and zoom the map or click the magnifying glass in the bottom left and search for an address.

interactive_content

Sources: Maryland Medical Cannabis Commision and dispensary websites