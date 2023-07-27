What does Maryland’s recreational cannabis law mean for the workplace? It’s not always clear-cut.

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Even before Maryland legalized recreational marijuana earlier this month, people who used cannabis could apply for certain jobs at Amazon and pass preemployment drug screening.

Amazon has excluded marijuana from such tests for the past two years. The online giant made the decision partly to stay consistent with its testing across the U.S. as more states moved toward legalization.

But Amazon and other employers are sticking with other rules, even as Maryland and other states start recreational cannabis industries. Amazon delivery workers, for instance, face a zero-tolerance policy for at-work impairment.

While Maryland’s law, which took effect July 1 for people 21 and older, prohibits the smoking of cannabis in public places, it stops short of addressing use or impairment in the workplace or drug screening of workers or prospective hires.

Instead, “individuals remain subject to any existing laws and workplace policies on substance or cannabis use,” said Tia Lewis, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Cannabis Administration, in an email.

That can include federal rules prohibiting operating commercial vehicles while impaired or any workplace prohibitions against impairment or cannabis use specifically.

Maryland is one of 23 states, plus Washington, D.C., to have legalized recreational cannabis. But the drug remains illegal under federal law. The federal Drug-Free Workplace Act of 1988 required federal contractors and those receiving federal grants to ensure a drug-free workplace to qualify for contracts. Employers can choose whether to drug test, unless its prohibited by a state law.

Advocates for both employers and employees say they have concerns about the practical impact of Maryland’s law because it fails to address cannabis in the workplace.

Some say employees have been left with little protection. For instance, someone who legally smoked weeks before a screening still could test positive and face disciplinary action.

But others worry about employers eventually being stopped from doing screenings at all.

Employers in a range of businesses continue to make drug tests part of the hiring process. Nearly half of Society of Human Resource Management members polled by the group relied on such testing to assess candidates for executive, middle management and nonmanagement jobs, according to a talent recruiting report last year.

“It seems like the Maryland legislature has some mixed feelings about the direction they’re going in, because they haven’t wanted to give employers a clear signal that recreational use of marijuana is now OK within the state of Maryland,” said Elizabeth A. Wilson, counsel at Gilbert Employment Law, which represents workers.

A patchwork of state laws that contradict federal law “can create an employer-employee nightmare as to what practices to adopt for those who use marijuana medically or recreationally,” Wilson wrote this spring in an article for the Maryland Bar Association with Julie A. Werner-Simon, a former federal prosecutor who teaches marijuana law at University of Southern California.

The attorneys argued that Maryland businesses will need to be proactive with their marijuana policies to keep from driving away prospective workers who legally indulge. They urged Maryland to make it unlawful for any nonfederal employer not in a hazardous industry to fail or refuse to hire someone who tests positive for cannabis in a drug test.

Other states have taken such steps. Seven, including Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island, have passed laws protecting the employment rights of recreational marijuana users, according to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. All have some exemptions for federally mandated drug testing or safety.

A Philadelphia law that took effect last year prohibits preemployment drug tests for marijuana as a condition of employment, while California prohibits employers from discriminating against workers who use marijuana off-site and off-duty.

Nothing in Maryland law prevents employers from disciplining employees or contractors or denying employment for either medical or recreational use, according to the cannabis commission. Employers are allowed to conduct drug tests for alcohol and controlled substances. And employers don’t need to accommodate use in the workplace, even for medical conditions.

Wilson said screening for marijuana can be unfair because the tests can’t determine if someone is under the influence at the time of the test.

“Someone who is legally using marijuana could still be swept up in an employer’s drug test regime, and they haven’t really done anything illegal under state law,” she said. “It’s just that there’s a delayed marker of usage that’s still in their system” because THC, marijuana’s psychoactive substance, can be detected in the body up to 30 days after use.

In industries without safety hazards or unless impairment is evident on the job, “it would seem to make sense to have a more permissive policy with respect to drug testing for marijuana,” she said.

Amazon, a top employer in Maryland, said it supports legalization and saw a need to change policies to attract more workers.

The retailer announced in June 2021 that it would exclude marijuana from preemployment drug screening. The retailer also reinstated employment eligibility for former employees and applicants who were previously terminated or deferred during random or preemployment marijuana screenings, wrote Beth Galetti, Amazon’s senior vice president of people, experience and technology, in a June blog post on the company’s website.

“National data indicates that preemployment marijuana testing disproportionately impacts people of color and acts as a barrier to employment,” Galetti said. Amazon needs workers, and “we’ve found that eliminating preemployment testing for cannabis allows us to expand our applicant pool.”

The company maintains its stricter guidelines, however, for delivery, pharmacy and Amazon Air workers, who are screened for cannabis. Anyone who is impaired at work or tests positive after an accident or because of reasonable suspicion would be fired.

Some in the construction industry worry that legalization could lead to more impairment in the workplace and fear that employers eventually will be restricted in how they can screen workers.

Representatives of the Associated Builders and Contractors, a trade group representing commercial construction with four chapters in Maryland, had opposed legalization in the state. Once it was approved, the group called for regulations that would spell out employers’ right to screen workers. But such language was left out of regulations passed this spring.

The group believes the language was necessary for the many employers who work on federal contracts or otherwise just need to keep workers safe on potentially hazardous job sites, said Joe Xavier, senior director of health and safety for Associated Builders and Contractors.

“We need our people to be fully cognizant and to have all their motor skills and to be able to respond appropriately to things happening in the workplace,” Xavier said. “If you’re working side by side with someone, and what they do impacts your safety, you want to know that the person next to you isn’t impaired.”

The group is encouraging member businesses to be proactive, review policies, consult their attorneys and insurers, and engage their workforce to come up with policies that make sense for the organization.

BGE, which employs 3,200 people in Central Maryland, said it is continuing its existing drug and alcohol policy, as well as drug testing requirements agreed to as part of collective bargaining with workers.

“The policy ensures a workplace and workforce free of the adverse effects of drugs and alcohol so that we can continue to serve our communities safely,” said Stephanie Weaver, a BGE spokeswoman, in an email. “Our work involves high-energy sources, driving and operating heavy equipment, and daily face-to-face interactions with customers.”

With more people using marijuana recreationally, it’s important for construction businesses to find new ways beyond testing to check in on employees’ well-being every day, Xavier said. Some options to do so using technology have begun to emerge, he said.

ABC Greater Baltimore launched a pilot program two years ago to try out a new mobile app that tests for cognitive and motor impairment from any cause, not only drug use, but also fatigue or stress. The app, Druid by Cambridge-based Impairment Science, requires users to perform balance and gamelike tasks that measure reaction time, decision-making accuracy, hand-eye coordination, time estimation and the ability to perform divided-attention tasks against a baseline, the company’s website shows.

Besides new technology, some commercial construction companies that have long relied on daily flex and stretch huddles are incorporating exercises to check for impairment, Xavier said. He expects companies increasingly will adopt such measures in Maryland and elsewhere.

“It would just make sense that [marijuana] would cause more issues on the job site,” Xavier said. “Time will tell how it affects Maryland employees.”