Recreational cannabis sales launch in Annapolis, Anne Arundel: ‘It’s been a long time coming’

The line forms for recreational users of marijuana before the dispensary opens. Gold Leaf Dispensary serves customers on July 1, 2023, the first day recreational marijuana sales were allowed in Maryland. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

An excited energy swept the nearly 60 people who were lined up outside of Gold Leaf Dispensary in Annapolis before it opened Saturday morning.

Gold balloons lined the dispensary’s entry as cannabis-based organizations handed out free rolling papers and lighters to waiting customers.

The employees dressed in all black hurried inside Gold Leaf, located at 2029 West Street, to get everything ready for the day. Glass bongs and other smoking equipment lined the white walls.

As a result of 67% of voters approving a constitutional amendment last November, starting Saturday Maryland joined Maryland is now among 23 states, plus Washington, D.C., to legalize recreational cannabis. While public consumption is still mostly illegal, those 21 and older may buy and possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis. Additionally, it’s now legal to grow up to two plants for personal use.

After only being allowed to sell to those with medical marijuana cards, dispensaries like Gold Leaf are now accessible to a brand new clientele.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Michael Tese, Gold Leaf’s senior vice president of retail. “We are super excited. Of course, a little nervous. There’s going to be a massive influx of adult use [customers], but we feel we’re prepared.”

The lines outside were separated by those who are purchasing recreationally and those who have medical cards. Only two medical customers were waiting for the store to open, and they got to go in early. By 9:50 a.m., the store had already seen about 300 customers.

Tese said the store’s existing medical customers wouldn’t be impacted by recreational sales as the store has a separate team dedicated to medical sales.

The crowd outside of Gold Leaf was diverse. Some wore T-shirts with marijuana puns to commemorate the day.

“Weed the people,” one said.

Corrie Middleton waits in line for to buy recreational marijuana. Gold Leaf Dispensary serves customers on July 1, 2023, the first day recreational marijuana sales were allowed in Maryland. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Corrie Middleton, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., wore a shirt with a marijuana leaf mimicking the McDonalds arches and “I’m lovin’ it” slogan. His shirt said “Marijuana. I’m smokin’ it.”

Middleton, who works in Annapolis, hopes other states legalize recreational use.

“I think it’s a good thing,” he said. “I think other states should do it because I’ve never heard of anybody robbing a bank because they smoke some marijuana.”

Scenes like the one at Gold Leaf took place in Anne Arundel County and throughout the state of Maryland on Saturday. Panacea Wellness Cannabis Dispensary, located off General Highway, saw a steady flow of customers, many coming for recreational use. “I’m so excited,” one woman exclaimed as she walked toward the dispensary.

Back at Gold Leaf, customers enter the store and check at the front desk to show identification. Then they are paired with a budtender who escorts them to the consulting area through an inconspicuous door that blends in with a wood-paneled wall. Per state law, marijuana must be stored behind two locked doors.

Once through the first door, the customer is led though another that leads to a the white and gold windowless selling area.

The room is full of customers, each meeting one-on-one with a consultant. Some stand at L-shaped white counters while others sit at small tables with a budtender.

Among the art lining the walls is an image depicting former President John F. Kennedy smoking. A large, gold metal marijuana leaf adorns the wall behind the consultants.

Outside, an Annapolis man in a Hawaiian shirt stands in line waiting to be let in. The 66-year-old, who like many did not want to provide his name, said making marijuana more accessible to the public may reduce the number of people using harder, more dangerous drugs.

“This has been a long time coming,” he said.