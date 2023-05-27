Orioles and BARCS to host pet adoptions Memorial Day weekend in effort to alleviate capacity

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baseball fans headed to an Orioles game this Memorial Day weekend will have the opportunity to take home a new pet.

The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter is turning to the team for help in finding new homes for adoptable dogs and cats as it struggles with a chock-full shelter.

Advertisement

BARCS said Friday on Twitter that the shelter is in a state of emergency and is waiving adoption fees amid an influx of animals in need. The rescue group has taken in 303 new animals over the last week and is caring for a dozen more dogs than it has the space for, according to the post.

🚨OUT OF SPACE: BARCS is in a state of emergency. We have taken in 303 new animals in the past week and ended last night at negative 12 dog spaces. We’re going to be clear and keep this post short: Dogs in our shelter are at risk today. We are waiving fees immediately. pic.twitter.com/pIAnYsbHzs — BARCS Animal Shelter 🐾 (@BARCS_SHELTER) May 26, 2023

On Sunday and Monday, BARCS will bring its mobile adoption vehicle, the “BFF Waggin’,” to Oriole Park at Camden Yards to encourage adoptions. The van will be parked at Maryland Square, near Gate A.

Advertisement

Fans who decide to adopt a pet won’t need to worry about dog- or cat-sitting — at least not right away: BARCS says anyone with tickets can pick up their pet after the ball game.

The team is set to face the Texas Rangers at 1:35 p.m. Sunday and the Cleveland Guardians at 1:05 p.m. Monday.