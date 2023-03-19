Jockey ties major record at Laurel Park with seven wins in one day

A jockey tied the record for most wins in a single card at Laurel Park Friday.

Jaime Rodriguez, 32, tied the mark first set by Chuck Baltazar in 1969 and equaled by Horacio Karamanos in 2002.

”I was pretty happy when I won the first one,” Rodriguez said in a news release. “I thought that everything that I rode had a shot today. I give everything to anyone that I ride. I am so happy. It’s a huge day. Seven wins in one day? It’s impressive.”

Rodriguez, who is from Puerto Rico, won each of the first five races Friday aboard Center Mid Maddie, Albertano, Six the Hard Way, Big Cheeks and Pelota before the streak was snapped when he ran fifth in Race 6 on Peach Be With Q. He came back to win Race 7 on Semper Fi and tied the record in Race 8 on Shaft’s Bullet, when he tracked the duel of two leaders, made a move on the turn and took over in the home straight, pumping his fist as he cruised to to win by 5 ¼ lengths in one minute 37 second in the mile-long race.

”I was pretty confident he had a shot and I said, ‘I think this is going to be the seventh today,’” Rodriguez said. “Thank God, everything worked out the good way and he won the race.”

Four of the winners are all trained by Jamie Ness, who leads Laurel’s winter stand with 31 wins.

”We have a pretty good relationship. I trust him, and he trusts me, too. Everything that we do, we do as a team and we go from there. That’s how we work,” Rodriguez said. “I ride a lot for him but the same effort I give to him I’m going to give to everyone. I’m not picky. Whatever I’ve got, I’m going to give 100 percent.”

Between Sept. 16 and 22, 2022, Rodriguez won eight straight races for eight different trainers at Delaware Park, one shy of the recognized U.S. record shared by three jockeys.

Rodriguez had his best season in 2022, with career highs in wins with 243 and purse earnings of $7.5 million from 982 mounts, ranking seventh among North American riders in victories. He won his second straight Delaware Park riding title with 134 wins, 75 more than the runner-up.

Rodriguez attended Puerto Rico’s famous Escuela Vocacional Hipica jockey school.