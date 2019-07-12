A visionary mayor would be nice, but focus on Baltimore’s big, fundamental problems will suffice

It was no golden age. The crime rate was lower than it is today, but the city experienced huge population losses and became poorer as the suburbs developed and grew more prosperous. If there was anything golden about it, it was Schaefer’s determination to champion Baltimore even as thousands of people, many of them his generational peers, left for the counties. He was beloved for his devotion to his hometown; people used to say he was married to the city. For years, Baltimoreans who had moved to Perry Hall or Reisterstown still thought of him as their mayor.