One dead, another injured after shooting in Northeast Baltimore

A shooting in Northeast Baltimore late Friday afternoon left one man dead and another suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Baltimore police.

Officers reported to the 1800 block of 33rd Street at 4:43 p.m. to find an unidentified male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Shortly after, a 19-year-old unidentified victim walked to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that he said he incurred from the same location.

Police are still gathering information related to the incident, per a media advisory from the Baltimore Police Department.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.