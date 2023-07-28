Norman Elwood Johnson Jr., a retired Baltimore District Court judge, dies

Norman Elwood Johnson Jr., a retired Baltimore District Court judge known for his courtroom patience, died of cancer July 12 at Gilchrist Hospice Center in Towson. The Homeland resident was 77.

“He was a generous and kind man,” said Rabbi Etan Mintz of the B’nai Israel Synagogue. “He was a person who befriended people from different backgrounds and saw their common humanity. He saw the good in the world.”

Born in Baltimore and raised on Brice Street, he was the son of Norman Johnson, a Bethlehem Steel shipyard worker, and Irene Salem Downing Johnson, a registered nurse at Bon Secours Hospital.

After his father died when he was a child, Mr. Johnson worked to provide for his mother and family.

“Norman was given the nickname Uncle Brother by his older sister and today he is still known by that name by his family,” said his nephew Henry “Hank” Baker III.

He attended city schools, including Booker T. Washington Junior High School, and was a 1963 graduate of Carver Vocational-Technical High School, where he excelled academically and was later named to the school’s Hall of Fame. While a student, he appeared on “The Buddy Deane Show” and was current with all of the dances. He sang at West Baltimore neighborhood parties in the group Norman and the Bridge Stones.

Mr. Johnson then earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Morgan State University. He received the Morgan Meritorious Service Award and he belonged to Iota Phi Theta fraternity.

“I was a senior at Morgan when I met him,” said retired Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Robert Mack Bell. “He was a freshman and I always called him Johnny. He was a serious student and set up a career path and pursued it diligently. He really worked at it.

“Johnny liked to sit down and talk about legal matters with Judge [John] Hargrove and me. He enjoyed being a judge.”

After graduating from Morgan State University, he was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Army and served two years as an infantry officer. He left the military as a first lieutenant.

Upon completing military service, he earned his law degree at the University of Baltimore.

While attending law school he was an investigator with the Maryland Human Relations Commission and later became a legal investigator in the Office of the Federal Public Defender.

“My uncle was fair, loving and caring,” said his nephew Henry “Hank” Baker III. “He was also a disciplined person.”

He practiced federal criminal law as an assistant public defender in Maryland and on special assignment in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

He also served as an assistant attorney general for the Maryland Department of Licensing and Regulation and as chief counsel in the special litigation unit for the Department of Budget and Fiscal Planning.

On March 12, 1993, Gov.William Donald Schaefer appointed him as a judge in the District Court of Maryland for Baltimore City.

“Norman was the consummate judge,” said Kathleen M. Sweeney, a friend and fellow Baltimore City District Court judge. “He was a patient person. He listened carefully inside and outside the courtroom. He was kind and considerate to litigants and the court staff.”

Judge Sweeney also said: “I never saw him lose his temper. He had standards and they were high and he himself lived by them.”

She said he and other friends enjoyed having lunches at neighborhood restaurants.

“If we were hearing cases on North Avenue [Eastside District Court], we’d often go to the Wyman Park restaurant,” Judge Sweeney said. “If were at Northwest, we’d go to Dimitri’s. He was really a part of the lunch bunch and was always kind to the server.”

She described Judge Johnson as an impeccable dresser who kept his car and his desk neat.

“He had old-fashioned ways. He held the door open for you and when he walked down the side with others, he took the position on the traffic side,” she said.

“He was admired by both colleagues and staff. He was professional and was never demeaning or arrogant,” said a colleague, retired District Court Judge Keith Mathews, who served the administrative judge from 1999 to 2010. “He had a humble upbringing that served him well on the bench.”

Rabbi Mintz also said of his friend: “He was able to connect with people from different races, religions and backgrounds. He believed in Baltimore and was a tremendous contributor to our community. He was a force for good and making the world a better place.”

Eileen Sweeney, administrative law judge in the Maryland Office of Administrative Hearings, said: “Norman was a kind, intelligent gentleman who was meticulously and fashionably dressed. As a friend he freely offered his sage advice and support over our years of friendship.”

Judge Johnson was licensed to practice law in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia. He was also admitted to practice before the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, and the Supreme Court of the United States.

Judge Johnson was a father figure to his nieces and nephews.

He retired from the judicial system June 30, 2007.

Judge Johnson enjoyed carpentry, photography, bicycling and fishing. As a youth, he joined Wayland Baptist Church, a congregation now known as City Temple Baptist Church, and was a member of its President’s Club.

He was a member of the American Bar Association and served on its public awareness committee; the Maryland State Bar Association’s bench and bar committee; and the Baltimore City and Monumental City Bar associations.

Services will be 10 a.m. Aug. 4 at the Murphy Fine Arts Center at Morgan State University.

Survivors include Judge Johnson’s partner of 10 years, Shelly Mintz, an attorney; a sister, Dorothy Taylor of Woodlawn; and nieces and nephews.