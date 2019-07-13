Firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire at Rickover Hall at Naval Academy

Firefighters from several agencies were on the scene of a two-alarm fire at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis on Friday night.
A spokesman from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said the department had multiple units on the scene. Firefighters from the Naval District Washington Fire and Emergency Medical Service and the city of Annapolis also responded.
Cmdr. Alana Garas, a Navy spokeswoman, said the blaze was discovered at about 9:50 p.m. on the upper floors of Rickover Hall, an engineering building that is undergoing renovations.
The building was unoccupied at the time, and the fire was noticed during a routine check of the grounds, Garas said.
No injuries were reported.
Garas said firefighters were able to contain the fire by about 11 p.m. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.