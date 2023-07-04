Police investigate fatal stabbing Tuesday in Southwest Baltimore

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore’s spate of violence over the Fourth of July holiday weekend extended into Tuesday, when police investigated a fatal stabbing on the city’s southwest side.

Officers initially were called to the 1600 block of McHenry Street at 10:40 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting, according to a Baltimore Police Department news release.

When they arrived, they found a 53-year-old man with what appeared to be life-threatening stab wounds to his chest. The man was taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Shock Trauma unit, where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact them at 410-396-2100 or at 1-866-7LOCKUP.