Advertisement

Maryland police: 2-year-old seriously hurt in 11 story fall

Associated Press |
Sep 10, 2019 | 8:33 AM
| Takoma Park
Maryland police: 2-year-old seriously hurt in 11 story fall
Officials say a toddler fell from the 11th floor of the Park Ritchie Apartments in Takoma Park. (Courtesy Pete Piringer / Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

Authorities in Maryland say a 2-year-old boy has been severely injured after falling from a window on the 11th floor of an apartment building.

Montgomery County Fire Department spokesman Pete Piringer said the child was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon with priority one injuries, the most serious category. A Takoma Park police spokesman said the toddler is in intensive care.

Advertisement

News outlets report that emergency responders think the child fell into an area with bushes or mulch and ivy, inches away from the concrete sidewalk and parking lot.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall.

Advertisement
Advertisement