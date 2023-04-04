Roy McGrath: Coverage from The Baltimore Sun

A weekslong search for Roy McGrath has ended with his death following an encounter with federal agents in Eastern Tennessee. McGrath, an ex-chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, became a fugitive from justice after he failed to appear for trial on fraud charges in the U.S. District Court in Baltimore. Here is The Baltimore Sun’s coverage:
Dan Rodricks: Those mysterious Roy McGrath books become his epitaph | COMMENTARY
Promising "the true story of Roy McGrath," the books might provide the best insight into the former Maryland official's state of mind.
Roy McGrath shot dead in Tennessee as FBI closed in after three-week search
Roy McGrath was fatally shot as federal agents sought to arrest him in Eastern Tennessee on Monday evening, ending a three-week fugitive search for former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's ex-chief of staff.
Roy McGrath, embattled Hogan aide who evaded trial last month, dies after being found by authorities
Obituary of Roy McGrath
Feds offer $20K reward for info on ‘international flight risk' Roy McGrath
The FBI has determined Roy McGrath is an "international flight risk" and is offering a $10,000 reward for information about his whereabouts.
Finding a fugitive: Officials weigh in on what to expect as hunt for Roy McGrath continues
Friday marked 12 days since the federal manhunt for Roy McGrath began. We asked officials who hunted fugitives what to expect as the search continues.
Wife of fugitive Roy McGrath doesn't know author behind tell-all book, her attorney says
As a supposed tell-all book about the fugitive Roy McGrath's time as former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's chief-of-staff climbed one of Amazon's bestseller lists Wednesday, some speculated about the author's identity. Including Laura Bruner, McGrath's wife.
Search for fugitive Roy McGrath continues a week after federal fraud trial absence
A week after Roy McGrath did not appear for his federal fraud trial, authorities are still searching for the fugitive who once served as former Gov. Larry Hogan's chief of staff.
Roy McGrath's wife fears for his safety as search for him continues, attorney says
The former Gov. Larry Hogan aide is a fugitive from justice after he did not appear for his federal corruption trial Monday morning.
Feds searching for former Maryland governor's top aide after he does not appear for his trial
The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for McGrath, who is now considered a "fugitive," a spokesperson for the agency said.
Federal judge postpones criminal trial for Roy McGrath, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's former top adviser
A federal judge on Thursday postponed the criminal trial for Gov. Larry Hogan's former chief of staff, Roy McGrath, four days before it was scheduled to begin.
'I will stand with you': Maryland Gov. Hogan's ex-chief of staff alleges governor supported controversial payout
Roy McGrath, the former chief of staff to Gov. Larry Hogan facing state and federal criminal charges, says the governor approved his controversial payout from a state agency.
State lawmakers seek to reform Maryland Environmental Service after revelations of lavish spending
The legislation being drafted by top Democrats also would set limits on executive salaries and perks at the Maryland Environmental Service. And it would require the agency's board to undergo ethics training and make its meetings more transparent.
Maryland Gov. Hogan's new chief of staff resigns after six-figure severance from previous state post revealed
Roy McGrath, the new chief of staff for Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan who has been criticized for receiving a year's salary as severance from his previous state job, resigned Monday.
House speaker says Gov. Hogan's new chief of staff should return six-figure severance to Maryland Environmental Service
The leaders of the Maryland Senate and House of Delegates decried as "truly shocking" a six-figure severance package received by Gov. Larry Hogan's new chief of staff after the official voluntarily left an independent state agency he was running.
New Hogan chief of staff got six-figure payout as he left Maryland Environmental Service to work for governor
When Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's new chief of staff left his job running an independent state agency to work at the State House, he walked away with a six-figure severance package that included a year's salary.