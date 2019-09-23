Maryland non-profit aims to create bonds between children and incarcerated parents

COIPP is one of the 32 nonprofits that are part of the 2019 Unity Campaign run by the United Way of Frederick County. The campaign began in 2014 to "fill the gaps" in nonprofit funding, building on previous campaigns such as Frederick 48 and The Frederick News-Post's Season of Hope, according to the United Way's website. Until 2017, it was hosted through The Community Foundation of Frederick County. The News-Post is an in-kind sponsor of the campaign.